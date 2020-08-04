EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 school district will require its students to wear masks, have shorter school days, social distance and more.
The district released its 23-page back to school plan in July after much discussion about its major components. The district school board agreed the plan is subject to change as necessary or to follow state and local guidelines.
School board member Robin Klosterman said at the board's July meeting that there was much effort put into the plan and it is the best that can be done.
“There are pros and cons to all of the different plans every school is doing, I think, whether they’re having everyone come for in-person learning or whether they’re all staying remote. There isn’t a perfect plan or a good plan, and we don’t know if any of them are going to work very well. There’s negatives to all of them,” Klosterman said. “Bottom line is ... there are parts of this that make me very nervous, but I still think that it’s the best we can do given the situation.”
School will start for students on Aug. 24 with shortened school days to minimize the amount of time and individuals in the school buildings.
Grades kindergarten through eighth grade will attend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and high school students will attend from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The pre-k schedule will remain the same.
Students will have the option to learn in person or remotely. Remote learners in grades pre-k through fifth grade must commit to the option for the entire nine-week grading period, and then they will have the option to attend in person or stay with the remote option.
Grades six through 12 must commit to remote learning for a semester.
The district will allow remote learners to request to attend in person prior to the end of the nine-week or semester-long period, but the request is subject to approval from the building principal and/or administration.
In its return-to-school plan, the district notes that some classes cannot be offered virtually. These include the following classes at the high school: Production Wood, Construction Skills, Production Metal I, Production Metal II, Manufacturing Skills and Graphic Arts II.
The district is working to provide devices and internet access for remote learners. The board's technology committee recently discussed purchasing additional laptops and tablets that would move the district closer to one-to-one device use.
The district will require those who are learning in person to have their temperature checked and verified via a once-a-quarter verification form. Parents will check students' temperatures daily at home prior to the school day, filling out the form via Google Documents and turning it in one time during a quarter.
Students and staff will not be penalized for missing school due to COVID-19 issues and are encouraged to stay home when not feeling well, according to the return-to-school plan. Staff will be subject to the same self-verification process as students for temperature checks.
Visitors to any school buildings are restricted unless approved by the building principal. The public and others will be limited to a visit in the buildings' vestibules.
The district's plan also addresses what would happen should a student or staff member test positive for COVID-19.
The district will be notified by local health officials who will determine the best course of action for the district. Persons identified by the Effingham County Health Department as having close contact with the infected individual will be asked to stay home and isolate.
Should a student be required to quarantine, staff will put together a plan to continue the student's education.
Students and staff who display COVID-19 symptoms while at school will be separated from the general school population and sent home.
Further information and information on cleaning procedures and other Unit 40 back to school guidelines can be found on the district's website at www.unit40.org.
