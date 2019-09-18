Effingham to consider extending TIFs

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council will consider amending and possibly extending by 12 years the life of two of its Tax Increment Financing Districts.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Economic Director Todd Hull talked about extending the life of the Central Redevelopment and South Central Industrial districts and also amending the boundaries of the Industrial TIF.
The two TIFs include area downtown for the Central area and along South Raney and South Banker, plus the Business Park.
The matter was up for discussion only and no vote was taken. The Central TIF is set to expire in 2023. The Industrial TIF is set to expire in 2026. The council is also considering a potential addition to properties adjacent to the South Central Industrial TIF area.
If the council agrees to take on this lengthy process of working with taxing bodies within these two TIF districts, it would tag on an additional 12 years to the already 23 years set in an Illinois TIF, if the TIF changes are approved by the state. There is both a local and state component to the process that would be required to be considered for an extension.
During this process, the city would likely hire a consultant, which Hull said would determine if the proposed TIF changes are eligible.
Hull estimated the consultant’s work would cost the city about $35,000.
Eugene Norber, president of Economic Development Resources of St. Louis, has worked with the City of Effingham often during the past several years. His firm specializes in creations and amendments of TIF districts, business districts and with comprehensive plans.
He said the ability to extend the life of a TIF district takes the approval of the taxing districts involved.
TIF redirects property taxes from the underlying taxing districts to the municipality for use in accordance of the TIF plan. To extend it, those same tax districts must provide a formal OK with the extension – or the ongoing redirecting of monies, for another 12 years.
“By law, TIF areas, once initially established, are for a period of time of up to 23 years,” said Norber.
But, he added that the law also allows municipalities to ask for an extension of the estimated date of expiration.
“The following term, or the extension of the life, can be for 12 years for a total of 35 years for a tax increment finance area,” said Norber. “There is a process involved and it usually occurs both at the local level, and with staff and with elected officials in Springfield, because it takes an act of the state legislature.”
Norber said of the 1,450 TIF areas created in Illinois during the last 35 years, about 160 have had their lives extended. He added that his firm has worked on eight successful extensions over the years.
“This is not a foreign idea in the State of Illinois,” said Norber. “Many, many communities of all shapes and sizes, populations and formats, have had their lives of TIF districts extended.”
Norber said to add properties to an existing TIF, it would require the same process as creating a new TIF, but with an amendment. A public hearing on the amended plan would also be required. It involves up-close field work by the firm, if the city hires them.
“We will gather all the information and make our determination as to the eligibility about the area we will add to the TIF,” said Norber.
Hull said the extension and the addition of property that might qualify would connect the two TIFs together. Some additional parcels are being looked at to allow for improvements in areas that have infrastructure and development, he added.
“EDR will review these areas and see if the parcels will meet the criteria of the TIF Act,” said Hull. “We will not know for sure what parcels will qualify until the study is completed. The majority of the funding would be to make infrastructure improvements in these areas, such as water, sewer and street work.”
With TIF 1 expiring soon, there will be limited funds, so the extension of the life of these two TIFS will provide some funding to assist in making these needed improvements, Hull said.
In other matters, the council:
- Approved recommendation of the Effingham Plan Commission to rezone 408 W. Temple Avenue from Single-Family District to Multiple-Dwelling District. The Plan Commission unanimously approved this rezoning. Donald Bushue with D&A Property requested to rezone property that now has a home, a carport and a shed. He intends to tear down the carport and build a new storage building and incorporate an apartment on the upper portion. There was no opposition at the Plan Commission meeting.
- Authorized a professional services agreement with Farnsworth Group, Inc. for $14,200 for the Rollin Hills water main replacement project. The agreement will be paid for with funds from the Triangle Business District. It was reported at the past council meeting that Rollin Hills will be seeing a multi-year improvement plan beginning with water mains. The area has experienced several water main breaks due to the aging infrastructure in parts of that area.
- Accepted a proposal from John L. Lewis Concrete in Teutopolis for the 2019 Public Parking Lot Reconstruction in the amount of $80,070. Payment for this project will be funded by the 2017 Bond proceeds. Another bid from Esker and Walker Construction, Teutopolis, was higher at $84,939 and was not awarded. The parking lot is at the public properties building.
- Approved a liquor license for Ole Liquor Cabinet, 3003 South Banker, which is the former Joe’s Liquor Cabinet location.
- Appointed Kim Jansen as a member of the Tourism Advisory Board for the remainder of the three-year term expiring on May 1, 2021. She will replace Sarah Reuter.
- Approved the tentative route and date for the Effingham Sunrise Rotary Halloween Parade in Effingham at 2 p.m. Oct. 27. The route will be finalized once it is determined if road construction will be done before that date.
- Agreed to sell or dispose of surplus items from the street department including some scrap metal and items from the police department such as tasers, taser cartridges, holsters and rifles.
