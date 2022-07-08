Effingham City Council members have terminated an agreement made last year with ICLAND Holdings, LLC, the owner of Homewood Grill, which wanted to purchase property from the city to relocate the restaurant.
Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull said ICLAND Holdings asked for the termination due to changing economic conditions.
“As they got into the project a little bit further, construction costs increased and also the infrastructure they would have to construct for the site and the project also increased dramatically, making the project become cost prohibitive for them,” Hull said. “So, the owners of ICLAND Holdings, which is Homewood Grill, are requesting to terminate the purchase agreement we have with them on that corner lot … So, they can look at different options. It was because of those additional costs they didn’t anticipate with the materials and everything going up recently that they are requesting the agreement to be terminated.”
The termination nullifies an agreement made in October.
During the Oct.19 council meeting the city decided to enter into an agreement with ICLAND Holdings to purchase .67 acres of property owned by the city in the amount of $196,110. The property is located on the southwest corner of East Fayette Avenue and South Willow Street. ICLAND Holdings at the time wanted to move the current Homewood Grill from 608 South Willow Street to the corner property.
There was a requirement in the agreement that specified a special covenant stating ICLAND Holdings must build a 1,800 sq. ft. restaurant building with construction starting on or before Aug. 31 2023 and completed by March 31, 2024.
The council was presented an amendment for discussion proposed by ICLAND Holdings during the June 7 council meeting that would have changed the size of the building to be built on the property from a 1,800 sq. ft. building down to at least 1,300 sq. ft.
Other matters
Council members were introduced to a new public works employee Tuesday night. Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman introduced Michael Reynolds who is now working as a maintenance worker at the waste water treatment plant.
Reynolds graduated from Lake Land College with an Associate Degree in Renewable Energy in December. His internship was with Holland Energy.
“I’m looking forward to getting into the certifications and becoming a full fledged operator,” Reynolds said.
Effingham Resident Greg Thompson told the council he represents a group that would like to see golf carts allowed within the city limits. Thompson said with the high gas prices, a golf cart would be a cost-effective mode of transportation to use for trips to the grocery store.
In discussions, the council is considering project service agreements including an agreement with Farnsworth Group for an improvement project at Douglas Avenue and Fifth Street in the amount of $96,000 for engineering services funded by the Industrial TIF.
The council discussed three professional services agreements with Milano and Grunloh Engineers, LLC in the amount of $30,000 for grant administration services, $56,000 for engineering design services and $45,000 for construction engineering services for the Community Development Block Grant program for a sewer and manhole lining project. Payment for the service agreements would be made out of the Sewer Fund.
Council members also discussed an appointment ordinance that would increase the number of waste water treatment plant operators from one operator to two.
The council also:
• Approved an authorization allowing the deputy city administrator to sell or dispose of Shurguard Ultimate, 15 pairs of boots, two helmets, 21 pairs of gloves and one pair of pants.
• Approved an ordinance allowing the engineering and building personnel within the Department of Public Works, who are required to work outside, a $275 clothing allowance.
• Adopted a resolution accepting a quote from Municipal Emergency Services for the purchase of 36 self-contained breathing apparatus, snap-change cylinders, vision C5 facepieces and miscellaneous supplies in the amount of $334,740 for the Effingham Fire Department.
• Adopted a resolution that accepts a quote from Kirby Risk in the amount of $30,623.55 for 5 new light poles to be placed on Technology Drive between U.S. Route 45 and QuikTrip’s eastern boundary. QuickTrip’s contractor is responsible for the labor and equipment necessary for installing of the lights. City Engineer Luke Thoele said in the June 21 City Council meeting the city would retain the old street lights removed for spare parts.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing a project service agreement with Farnsworth, Group, Inc. in the amount of $36,000 for construction engineering services utilizing funding from the Industrial TIF.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the sale of 5,994 square feet of property in the amount of $60,000 to the Illinois Department of Transportation for the purpose of right-of-way for the Illinois Route 33, Fayette Avenue reconstruction project. The property is city right-of-way located in front of the Dollar General store at 707 West Fayette Avenue. Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the property sale also included the revocation of a right-of-way encroachment easement signed in Nov. of 2000.
