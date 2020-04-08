The Effingham City Council this week agreed to temporarily prohibit open burning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made by the council after Commissioner Merv Gillenwater shared an email he received from a constituent who expressed concerns over how burning leaves and other yard waste could affect those who already have respiratory issues. The COVID-19 virus significantly affects lung function and causes respiratory issues.
The council and other city staff met via an online Zoom meeting for the first time while City Administrator Steve Miller, City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch and City Planner Greg Koester attended the meeting at City Hall.
Commissioner Libby Moeller also favored the temporary moratorium on open burning.
"If we could put a moratorium on it, especially during the pandemic ... so people, when they can be outside, they can actually enjoy it if it's a burn day," Moeller said. "We're all pretty cooped up and having cabin fever, and that's the complaints I have been receiving on top of the asthma and allergies and everything."
Commissioners Larry Micenheimer and Hank Stephens agreed.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach said the temporary moratorium could be enforced through an emergency declaration. Schutzbach estimated the ban could last until May 15, but the emergency declaration would be renewed every seven days or at the next council meeting, whichever would come first.
"If the council wants to look at the burning issue after that, then we can readdress the issue, but this would just get us through this emergency coronavirus situation," Shutzbach said.
Meanwhile, the council discussed a resolution that would authorize a cooperation agreement between the city and Effingham County to jointly apply for a grant to extend Thies Avenue and replace a portion of East 1100th Avenue. Sanitary sewer would also be expanded for both roads, and the water main for Thies Avenue would also be extended.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the governmental entities would be applying for the Rebuild Illinois Regional Economic Development grant from the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
"The city of Effingham is actually going to be the lead agency on the grant application, but what this does is we're basically looking at extending Thies Avenue as a part of our project and also reconstructing Airport Road with the county as their project along with the water and sewer improvements on those as well on each of those roadways," Heuerman said.
Heuerman said the resolution discussed this week was just for the cooperation agreement between the city and county, and his department will present additional documents to the council at a later date for support of the grant application.
If awarded, the grant would cover the construction of a 1,250-foot extension of Thies Avenue and 1,308 feet of sanitary sewer as well as 1,230 feet of water main. On East 1100th Avenue, the grant would cover the replacement of 1,100 feet of the roadway and the construction of 1,160 feet of sanitary sewer.
The council also approved an ordinance amending the city's comprehensive plan future land use maps. Heuerman said the maps were realigned to coincide with a future Tax Increment Financing district on the south end of Effingham.
"It's basically to further reiterate that we are not going to displace any homes or any people in that area," Heuerman said.
Heuerman said prior to the amendment, the future land use map showed portions of the area at the south end of town was set as commercial and will now be set as residential. Heuerman noted that the ordinance does not affect zoning and only address future use.
In other matters, the council:
• Recognized Communications Manager Jodi Moomaw for her 37 years of service to the Effingham Police Department. Moomaw will be retiring in coming months but will stay on as the assistant communications manager until her retirement. Billie Bales will take over as communications manager.
• Discussed a financial request from Senior Services for $25,000 to support their senior center and senior health insurance program. With concerns over how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect city revenue, the council discussed providing $10,000 in funds to the service.
• Approved a three-year agreement with local union No. 3084 of the Effingham Firefighters Association with a 3 percent pay raise each year of the agreement. The agreement is retroactive to May 1, 2019.
• Discussed the annual operating budget for fiscal year 2021 and the five-year capital improvements plan for fiscal year 2021 through fiscal year 2025. Both will be up for approval at the next council meeting.
• Approved a liquor license for Big Papa's bar, effective May 1, 2020. Big Papa's will open in the former Scrubby's Pub location at 101 E. Jefferson Ave.
