Keaton Gabel loves to swim. His favorite subject in school is math, and he loves the clubs he belongs to in school. He always strives to help others.
Keaton has mastered cooking eggs, his favorite food to cook. He especially enjoys walking or jogging with his canine companion.
Just by talking to the 14-year-old from Effingham, one would get a taste of Keaton's vibrant personality. You would never know that Keaton is fighting a major health battle.
"There are good days and bad days," Keaton said. "I think for the most part, it's kind of just like looking forward to stuff. For me, it's looking forward to actually being able to go to movie theaters and go bowling and going out in public more and all that.
"It's kind of just like looking forward to the future and kind of like more living in the present and being focused on good news."
In 2018, Keaton was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma. Ewing's Sarcoma is an extremely rare cancer that often occurs in and around bones and typically begins in the legs, pelvic bones and arms. It occurs more often in adolescent males.
Ewing's Sarcoma can cause bone pain, swelling and tenderness. Extreme pain and constant low-grade fevers plagued Keaton in the summer of 2018, the first time Keaton and his family noticed something was not right with his health.
Keaton began walking with a limp, and one of his legs was noticeably shorter than the other. An MRI finally revealed a lesion in Keaton's right pelvis, and from there, Keaton was sent to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.
After multiple chemotherapy and radiation treatments, a 15-centimeter tumor in Keaton's pelvis was no longer visible in scans after 10 months. But in December 2019, scans showed spots inside his left femur and other areas. Those spots turned out to be acute lymphoblastic leukemia B-cells.
Now, Keaton is in the recovery stage from a bone marrow transplant he received in May. The transplant is part of his leukemia treatment.
Along side Keaton throughout his entire journey has been his father, Mark Gabel.
Mark and his son have endured week-long stays at the St. Louis hospital over the past two years, but with his recent transplant, the two have been living in the city for just over a month.
Following the transplant, Keaton stayed at the hospital for a bit longer before being discharged at beginning of June. However, the Gabels are staying in a hotel for the remaining 60-plus days after Keaton's white blood cell count has been on the rise; Keaton must remain just 30 minutes from the hospital should something go wrong.
Mark said because of Keaton's compromised immune system and now the COVID-19 pandemic, Keaton has not been allowed to have many visitors.
"It's definitely a little difficult being cooped up over a month and FaceTime and Zoom is great but it's not the same," Mark said. "Even now, we really can't have visitors because even though his counts like his white blood cell counts are doing better, there are a lot of underlying counts that are still not there yet."
Keaton does have some small "friends" that keep him company while he stays in St. Louis though.
The teenager has amassed what he calls an army of rubber ducks. Because the bone marrow unit at the hospital had to remain sterile and germ-free, only items with hard surfaces were allowed in the unit; those items could be sanitized easier than soft surfaces.
Right before Keaton returned to the hospital this time around, he pulled a dozen rubber ducks from a claw machine to bring with him to the transplant unit. The Cardinal Glennon nurses caught wind of Keaton's collection and began seeking out rubber ducks of all kinds to give to Keaton.
Keaton now has 60 duck pals. One blue duck with a silly face is Keaton's favorite. The duck's name is Oliver.
Also a comfort to Keaton has been his twin sister, Lili. Keaton said though she had not been allowed in the transplant unit, she did everything she could for him from a distance.
Keaton and Lili, like students across Illinois, were forced to do their schooling online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keaton had been doing that far longer than others as he was often at the hospital.
Despite all that he is going through medically, Keaton has kept up with his school work and will begin his freshman year in the fall.
"I think sometimes doing homework is a stress reliever. Another thing about is just like having something to do to stick it through and just get out of cancer treatment for a bit. School is kind of like that normalcy I haven't had in a while" Keaton said.
Mark said Keaton's teachers at the Effingham Junior High School worked with Keaton to complete the school year remotely.
In the time between his two cancer diagnoses, Keaton was able to return to school for a bit for his eighth grade year. Mark said school staff would allow Keaton to attend for a half day, let him leave classes early to avoid interactions with large crowds and sanitized his desk between each class.
The school staff even had shirts made with the words "Keaton's Crew," raising money for the Gabels. Mark said people have also donated through a GoFundMe page online to help cover medical costs.
Churches and individuals have brought food. House maintenance has been done on the Gabel's Effingham home while they are away.
Mark called the support overwhelming.
"We have a first level support with our hospital staff and hospital family and we go beyond that and have our immediate family and their overwhelming support," Mark said. "Then there's this third level of community support. It's just been fantastic."
To donate to help cover medical costs, visit www.gofundme.com and search "Keaton Gabel."
