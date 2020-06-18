EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council this week took steps toward creating a new business district.
Meeting in person on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began, the council approved annexing into city limits five parcels of property along the north side of Interstates 57 and 70, between Charlotte Street and North Fourth Street. The property belongs to D and A Farms Inc.
Those parcels will make up the proposed Interstate North Business District, which will include the easterly extension of Ford Avenue to North Fourth Street.
The council also annexed property belonging to GSGW Land Trust. The property is located along North Fourth Street and sits between two D and A Farms parcels.
Economic Development Director Todd Hull said the business district will be the fifth district in the city.
“Basically, the whole idea here is to put in the business district to assist with potential development and future development in that rural quadrant out there,” Hull said. “The business district has been instrumental in other parts of the community, so this is a great tool that we want to put up there in that area to help that whole area develop and bring in new businesses.”
The council also approved a July 21 public hearing for the business district plan. It begins at 4 p.m.
Daniel Schmidt of the Economic Development Resources firm provided a brief rundown of the plan to the council. Schmidt said his staff analyzed the 128-acre area, accounting for issues to be addressed and ideas for business development projects.
Schmidt said some portions of the proposed district lack adequate street lighting, and some areas are subject to flooding because of inadequate storm water and sanitary sewer. Schmidt said some of the parcels included in the proposed district have no points off access from the roadway.
Schmidt said the firm will assist the city in addressing these issues.
“We have a plan to address these things, and the objectives of this plan are to do the following: Eradicate the blighted conditions found within the district; assure opportunities for development and redevelopment while attracting sound and stable commercial growth and employment opportunities; expand, enhance and diversify the tax base of the other taxing districts; facilitate the implementation of public plans and projects and investment within the district that are compatible with the city’s comprehensive plan; and then finally to encourage and assist with private investment development within the district,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt also proposed some potential developments for the district. He said the district could house privately developed commercial, retail and service-related businesses.
Possible projects for the city could include developing retail spaces and out lots, improving infrastructure, and extending Ford Avenue, which is already in the works.
Schmidt estimated the total cost for the district development would be $43 million over the life of the district, which Schmidt said could be more than 20 years. He said those costs can be covered by a 1 percent sales tax increase, which would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, if the council approves the district plan.
Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said he felt the business district would bring more opportunities for Effingham.
“With that much interstate frontage ... there’s a potential of great possibilities for the city. It’s an exciting time to move forward with this project,” Micenheimer said.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved the vacation of a portion of Luther Street and an alley between Eiche and Wernsing Ave.
• Approved the annexation of a portion of Rickelman Avenue that is under jurisdiction of the city for maintenance but was not previously in city limits.
• Approved the closure of West Grove at Raney Street, West Grove at Schwerman Street, Lange at Fayette Avenue and Schwerman Street at U.S. Route 40 from approximately noon to 10:30 p.m. for the Noon Rotary Fourth of July fireworks display.
• Discussed renewal of a billboard contract on Interstates 55 and 64 entering Illinois from St. Louis. The billboard boasts the distance to Effingham and further information about the city.
• Discussed amending the city’s clothing allowance policy to allow the deputy police chief, assistant fire chief and lieutenants to receive a clothing allowance.
