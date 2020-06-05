The Effingham City Council this week approved a resolution supporting another grant application for a local business seeking relief from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members unanimously approved supporting Party Worx’s application for a state Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant.
Economic Development Director Todd Hull said Party Worx is applying for a $25,000 grant to help cover costs of typical business expenditures. Covering some of those costs has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shuttering of non-essential businesses prior to the end of May.
“It would be used for their monthly expenditures, which are about $25,000, for such things as their utilities, equipment, inventory supplies, payroll, etc. They currently have eight employees,” Hull said.
Hull said the application must be submitted and supported by a local unit of government, and then the state determines the amount of funds, if any, are granted to the applicant.
The council had previously supported another grant application from KeraCutz and Tans.
Meanwhile, the council approved a resolution to commit local funds for a Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure grant for the Ford Avenue extension project.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the grant is through the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and is similar to a grant applied for the Thies Avenue extension project.
Heuerman said the grant would help kick-start phase two of the Ford Avenue extension project, which will bring the road improvements further east.
“This is to extend Ford Avenue from phase one all the way to (North) Fourth Street. This is approximately a $5.1 million project and includes items such as the street extension, water mains, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, bike trail and lighting and improvements along that corridor,” Heuerman said.
The council approved appropriating $50,000 toward the project, and Heuerman said D and A Farms is also contributing $50,000 in private funds. The fund commitments provide more points toward the grant application.
Heuerman said if the city does not get the grant, those committed funds do not have to be paid.
The council also discussed a request from the Effingham Performance Center to forgo lease payments from the Arts Connection of Central Illinois, which operates the theater. Hull said the request was made because the EPC has been unable to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach said the council would like Hull to bring the matter back for a vote at the next meeting, indicating the council is in agreement with the request.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a one-year extension of the Downtown/Southtown Business Area Redevelopment Program and amendments to it, including budgeting up to $200,000 for the program and a limit of contributing 25 percent of a project’s cost up to $25,000 for businesses.
• Approved a three-year agreement with Effingham County to use the county’s Geographic Information System for $25,000 a year.
• Approved granting $15,000 to the Effingham Noon Rotary for its Fourth of July fireworks celebration to be held July 4.
• Discussed street closures for the Effingham High School homecoming parade to be tentatively held Oct. 7.
