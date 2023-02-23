EFFINGHAM — The City of Effingham is applying for a $7.8 million federal grant to help fund the extension of Ford Avenue to Fourth Street.
The project is a part of Effingham’s effort to reduce traffic congestion and boost economic development.
If awarded the “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability” funds from the U.S. States Department of Transportation, the city has pledged to match 20%, or about $1.6 million.
“What the resolution does is lets us turn in the paperwork for that grant, and it also commits to providing the 20% local match,” Effingham City Engineer Luke Thoele said during a council meeting Tuesday.
Also during the meeting, the city adopted a resolution authorizing Effingham Veterinary Holdings LLC to execute a redevelopment agreement.
“They’re looking to rehab the buildings and property located at 407 East Jefferson,” said Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull. “This is a really good project.”
The location is the Walton & Haarmann Veterinary Clinic, which Effingham Veterinary purchased. The project includes replacing siding, roofing and sheathing as well as the demolition of a vacant house and a shed on Willow Street. They also plan to include additional parking.
“The house there has gotten into pretty bad disrepair, so it will make that corner look nice,” Hull said.
The city will assist in the funding of the project, which is estimated at $144,700.
The council discussed the request for a special-use permit from Lisa Krampe, president of El Shaddai Homes, to repurpose an old assisted living center to serve as a facility that would provide support and important resources for pregnant women.
The building at 505 West Temple Ave. used to be home to the Brookstone Suites Assisted Living Center.
The Plan Commission approved the request, which is now waiting approval from the council. If granted the special-use permit Krampe is requesting from the city, she has indicated that the facility would be used to provide a safe place for women and girls to stay during their pregnancies.
“During that time that they’re there, they’ll be applying to get their GED or attend classes. They’ll be having Sunday services on Sundays, and she also indicated that the place would be very controlling of who visited the place,” Effingham City Planner Greg Koester said Tuesday. “It’s secure.”
Koester also said El Shaddai Homes plans on having a house parent available at the proposed maternity center at all times.
The council will further review the conditions of the special-use permit request before taking any formal action on the matter.
In other matters, the council voted in a favor of authorizing the purchase of virtual training curriculum for the Effingham Police Department.
The curriculum is called the Virtual Interactive Coursework and Training Academy Certified Simulator Training Curriculum and costs $57,608.36, which will be covered by the Effingham Police Department Drug Forfeiture Fund.
The council is considering a request from Crisis Nursery of Effingham County to place blue ribbons and pinwheels throughout the city, particularly along Jefferson Avenue, to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention during the month of April.
“As most of you know, Child Abuse Prevention Month is something that’s very deeply rooted, not just in our history, but in our mission,” said Megan Rewers, the director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. “We did this last year and it was something that we really enjoyed.”
Rewers said Crisis Nursery would be responsible for putting up and taking down the ribbons and pinwheels.
The request was discussed by the council, but no formal action was taken.
In other matters, the council:
• Adopted a resolution granting permission to allow a portion of streets to be temporarily closed for Magic and Mischief: A Fairy Market Event on June 3.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the sale of surplus real estate, 306 North Keller Drive, to BHR Investments, LLC.
• Approved a change order for the Industrial TIF Water Main Replacement.
• Approved a change order for the 2022-23 pavement patching program.
• Approved a certificate of project completion and release of bonding for the 2022 sewer lining project.
• Approved a certificate of project completion and release bonding for the 2022 pavement preservation program.
• Discussed amending chapter 4 of the municipal code of the City of Effingham, which would allow the city to issue a new restaurant, The Local Sports Bar and Grill, a liquor license, at 1313 N. Keller Drive, which was the location of the former Innova restaurant.
• Discussed a resolution authorizing an agreement with TextMyGov that would allow city departments to communicate both urgent and other important information to the residents of Effingham.
• Discussed a resolution authorizing an agreement with Sarah Bush Lincoln-Bonutti Clinic for pre-employment and in-service physical testing services.
