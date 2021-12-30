The city of Effingham is on the lookout for a new deputy city administrator heading into 2022. The current deputy plans to leave and the top candidate decided not to leave her current job.
Kelsey Lock, who has served in the role since 2019, will resign effective Jan. 7 to help run her family’s chain of NAPA Auto Parts stores. Lock is the only deputy administrator in the city’s history, as the job of deputy administrator was created as part of a series of reorganizations that year.
Her career with the city began in 2009, when she was hired as the city clerk, serving in the role for 10 years. In 2018, she took on the duties of interim city administrator when Jim Arndt resigned. When Steve Miller was appointed the next year and the reorganization came into effect, Lock was moved into the new deputy role.
Lock said that one of the primary reasons that she decided to return to her family’s business was to begin the process of replacing her father, the head of the NAPA chain based out of her hometown of Louisville. While there is a degree of excitement on her part to return home, there’s some trepidation on her part, having served 13 years outside the realm of auto parts store management.
“It’s a weird feeling,” Lock said. “There’s an excitement because it’s new, there’s some differences, but there’s also a little bit of (uncertainty) like with any new job or career path you’re looking at.”
The city planned to hire Neoga city clerk/manager Brenda Evans to replace her and a vote was scheduled for Wednesday by the Effingham City Council to approve the appointment. However, 24 hours prior to the vote, Evans decided to remain in her current position. So the search continues.
City administrator Steve Miller was disappointed that Evans decided to stay in Cumberland County, feeling that her expertise would have been a good fit for a city like Effingham.
“Working in a municipality, there are a lot of specific rules that municipalities have to follow,” Miller said. “This position is involved with overseeing the treasurer’s office and the city clerk. The position includes a lot of human relations, insurance for our employees (and) property/casualty insurance that we have to go out and look for quotes to make sure that we’re getting a good price. It’s also involved with economic development and the budget. It oversees a lot of different aspects of the city and she has seen those different roles in her current position.”
Evans’ background was remarkably similar to that of Lock, who has seen plenty in her 13 years working in various roles for the city. Even if she’s earned accolades and acknowledgments for her years of service to Effingham, she’s not going to take the full credit for it — rather, she’s looking to share it with all the employees that she’s worked with over her tenure with the city.
“It’s all a team effort,” Lock said. “There’s nothing that I would have accomplished without the support of the (City) Council or my staff, but you can see the change, not just outside City Hall, but inside we’ve made some drastic changes. I’ve been a part of a great team throughout the years and great council and we’ve always progressed and moved forward. I’ve had that vision as well and I’m hoping that whoever comes in my place would have the same vision and keep moving forward.”
As she leaves city government to return to the private sector, Lock said the city is in a better position than when she arrived, when a series of retirements made it difficult for Effingham to retain much of the knowledge of how the city works. But she feels that the city has become a more forward-thinking community during her tenure, with a vision and plan for the future.
“When I came in, there were a lot of individuals leaving at that time,” Lock said. “There was a lot of historical knowledge leaving, but they were leaving because they knew that change was coming and things needed to move forward. It was a fresh start for me and I was able to build a lot of new visions and different things. I might not be building the road but at the same time, we’re trying to fund it and figure out ways to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.