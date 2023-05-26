ROLLIN HILLS:
Tuesday, May 30, milling will begin and should be finished by day’s end. Driveways will have temporary milling ramps made at each location effective until resurfacing ensues on Friday, June 2.
This should be completed the following week by Tuesday, June 6.
HENRIETTA street:
Wednesday, May 31, milling will begin and should be finished by the end of the day. Resurfacing will ensue the following day, Thursday, June 1, and should be completed by Friday, June 2.
