Effingham County dug itself out of the snow Tuesday morning after 11.3 inches of it fell.
“It doesn’t appear to be record breaking, but it is quite a bit for the area,” said Erin Roberson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Lincoln.
“This storm puts us on the higher end, but it’s definitely not record breaking,” Roberson said, adding that all of February typically brings five to 10 inches of snow to the area.
But the winter weather isn’t done yet.
“We are looking at another system,” she said.
The weather system is expected to come through Effingham late Wednesday morning and last into the evening hours. It likely won’t produce as much snow as the storm from earlier this week.
Ameren Illinois is asking its customers to take steps to reduce electricity usage until further notice.
“Our grid is performing well,” George Justice, the company’s vice president for electric operations, said in a press release. “However, conserving electricity usage will help others across the state and region and also help customers save money. We appreciate our customers’ support and understanding as we work together to lessen the strain on the nationwide energy delivery system and get through this record cold spell.”
“This weekend, we’re expected to get above freezing,” Roberson said when asked when the piled up snow might start to melt.
That melting snow will provide a challenge to local crews responsible for making sure roads are safe to drive on.
“It’s kind of tricky with some of the streets because we can’t use salt,” said Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman.
Salt, which lowers the melting temperature of snow and ice, isn’t effective at the extremely low temperatures that Effingham has had this week. Heuerman’s crews haven’t salted the roads yet, since the snow might melt during the day, but will refreeze into slick ice at night.
“You’ll get better traction on snow packed streets,” he said.
Despite the challenge, crews still had to plow the snow and pack it down to ensure streets could be used after Monday’s snowfall.
“We’ve been going 24/7 since Sunday evening,” Heuerman said on Tuesday. “We’re finally going on shifts.”
Heuerman reported that his crews didn’t have any breakdowns or major incidents while working this week. He said the most challenging part — avoiding iced-over roads — will come later.
“Next week will be the big one,” Heuerman said. “We’ll be out salting next week.”
Outside of the city, roads are plowed by a variety of agencies including townships, the county and the state.
On Interstate 70, just west of Altamont, fire crews from around the region responded to a 15-vehicle crash.
“That would be the first we’ve had of that magnitude,” said Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker.
The crash resulted in six people being transported to area hospitals and resulted in backed-up traffic for an extended period of time, according to Becker. Vehicles were spread along the westbound lanes, the ditch, and median.
When initial reports came in from the accident, fire departments and first responders from around the area were asked to help, including Effingham, Beecher City and Brownstown.
“It was not as bad as what I feared,” Becker said.
Snowy conditions led to two interstate accidents in Cumberland County Monday, according to Illinois State Police.
A white 2019 Chevrolet truck driven by John Cullota Jr., 49, of St. Charles, was traveling north on the interstate three miles south of Neoga when Cullota Jr. slowed out of caution for an Illinois Department of Transportation snowplow. Because of whiteout conditions from blowing snow, Brian McGrath, 41, of Dwight, who was driving a black 2021 Peterbilt truck-tractor semitrailer, was unable to see that the Chevy truck had slowed and struck it from behind at 3:59 p.m. Cullota Jr. was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Another accident occurred on Interstate 70 in Greenup at 7:52 p.m. Jeffery L. Harris, 48, of Belleville, was driving a green 2016 Peterbilt truck-tractor semitrailer west at milepost 112 in the right lane of traffic when a white 1998 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Raymond L. Riner, 72, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, traveling behind the Peterbilt semi struck it. Both units were traveling in snowy conditions. Riner was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Riner was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Western Effingham County, which had the most snow accumulation according to the National Weather Service, was relatively quiet.
“We got fortunate,” Becker said. “We didn’t have any instances aside from the big one.”
There were other, less serious crashes scattered around Effingham County, officials said.
The record for snowfall in February was 21.5 inches in 1993. The record for a single storm was a blizzard in December 1973, which put down 16.5 inches of snow, according to Roberson of the National Weather Service.
Delaine Donaldson, a local historian, said the 1973 blizzard was a moment where the Effingham community came together.
“There were so many people who were traveling, but the interstates were shut down,” he said. “The First Christian Church took in, sleeping on the pews, about 500 people.”
People also slept in offices, in the choir loft, and anywhere else that was available. People stayed in hotels and motels, with some guests sharing rooms with strangers and some guests sleeping in the stairwells, according to Donaldson.
Before that, Donaldson said the worst snowstorm in the region’s history was much further back.
“We would have to go back to the 1830s for a really bad snowstorm that really destroyed animal populations,” he said.
That ‘Winter of Deep Snow’ predates modern weather recording, so it is harder to know for certain, but Donaldson said that winter likely led to the buffalo in this area of the country to die off.
