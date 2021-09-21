Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the city of Effingham will receive over $1 million in state grant money from the Rebuild Illinois program to help with expansions of two separate roadways.
Effingham will receive $1,464,019 to go toward the westward expansion of Thies Avenue between the John Boos and Co. metal and wood plants and improvements to Airport Road along south U.S. Route 45, with sewer improvements coming for Hetzel’s Overland Transport.
In a statement, Pritzker said the Effingham projects and 10 others would help to create jobs and create economic development across the state.
“These projects are focused on supporting key, long-term economic development priorities for our state – and doing so with an eye for boosting investment in communities that previously were too often overlooked,” Pritzker said. “These local investments are yet another milestone on our journey toward the Illinois we’re committed to building – where no resident is left behind.”
Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller said the money would help to provide support for a pair of area businesses, Boos and Hetzel’s, each looking at possible expansion in the future.
“We’re very excited,” Miller said. “It supports two businesses that have expanded and done well. They provide good, stable jobs for the community.”
For the Boos site, Miller said the company has been looking to expand its metal plant, and after the purchase of 153 acres of land in February, the new grant money would help in providing a road for the new building.
“To take a wood plant and some metal plants and have both of those expand the way they have in recent years down on south Route 45 is exciting,” Miller said. “It’s additional workers (and) to take a company that’s been in Effingham for 100 years and allow them to continue expanding is very exciting for the city and exciting for the company.”
The upgrades for Airport Road will serve two separate purposes: helping to provide greater support for the still-growing Hetzel’s company and providing for a better roadway for vehicles getting in and out of both Hetzel’s new site and the Effingham County Municipal Airport.
“That road really was in need of improvements to support the number of vehicles and traffic coming in and out of the building,” Miller said. “Making improvements to Airport Road is also really important for the community. It also lays a nicer road to the airport for any companies that may be flying into the community. It’s just going to be better access.”
Miller believes that the new grants will make the city better — not just in the support that it brings to both Boos and Hetzel’s, but also to the new jobs and new opportunities they will provide for Effingham.
“This grant makes Effingham better on multiple fronts,” Miller said. “(It) supports our existing businesses and we’re very excited about it.”
Zach Roth can be reached at zach.roth@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at (217) 347-7151 ext. 132 or (217) 899-4338.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.