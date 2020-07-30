Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach has announced all of the city’s public meetings will return to a virtual format, citing the rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
Shcutzbach said in a news release that effective immediately, the city’s public meetings will be conducted via Zoom and will be available for public viewing on the city’s website www.effinghamil.com.
A member of the city staff will be present at the council chambers during the meetings as required, but the council members, city officials and other staff will participate remotely using Zoom.
The city will continue to allow speaker cards, and individuals will be allowed to speak at the meetings. For specific topics of concern, speakers are asked to contact City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch at 217-342-5300 ext. 5364 in advance to make appropriate accommodations.
Schutzbach asked citizens to join city officials in practicing social distancing and wearing protective wear in hopes of effectively fighting the COVID-19 healthcare crisis.
Schutzbach said in the release that it is the city’s intention to continue to safely serve and meet citizens’ needs during regular office hours.
