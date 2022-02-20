Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.