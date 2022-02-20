EFFINGHAM — Local water costs for Effingham city customers are projected to increase each year over the next decade, according to a report released last week at a City Council meeting.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the increase in cost is due to a variety of factors, from capital improvement projects to operating costs to revenue and contingencies, to name a few. The city sets separate rates for public and wholesale water. However, the amount charged to the customer is very similar. Rates for public water will increase by 5% each year over the next four years, with wholesale water rates increasing by 2.5% annually.
“They mirror each other,” Heuerman said. “They go through the same process as the city retail rates do.”
The city’s capital projects has had an impact on what amount the rate will increase over the course of the next several years. Raw projections from the report showed the city would have to increase rates by 26% one year and reduce them by 2% the year later. Heuerman said the city would like to avoid this kind of whiplash in costs to the customer, thus, the steady 5% increase.
“You’re looking more (at) a straight-line curve to ease the burden on the customer,” Heuerman said.
The primary goal for the city is to try and find ways to keep rates low, something that could be more difficult with the expiration of the city’s primary Tax Increment Finance district. Heuerman said TIF 1 allowed the city to keep water rates for customers low due to continued refurbishments to the water treatment plants.
“If it wasn’t for that, (the projects) would have come directly from the water fund,” Heuerman said. “The rates would not be where they are today. Thanks to the TIF, the water rates are much lower — and some of the lowest in the area — than where they should be.”
The rate increases will settle down as the city pays off existing debts over the next five years. Heuerman said the city will attempt to do what it can to limit deficit spending, even though the next few years will likely see them spend more than what they have.
“The 5% increase keeps us from deficit spending every single year,” Heuerman said. “We get really close to our (minimum) in 2024 because we will be deficit spending in the first two years, but we will start to see a rebound after that with the 5% increases.”
In other news:
• The council approved a pair of annexations to the city: a parcel adjacent to the John Boos & Co. facility from Watson Township to be used in the continued expansion of the area and a proposed QuikTrip convenience store and gas station along U.S. Route 45 from Douglas Township. Both areas will be used for anticipated business expansion in the coming years.
• The council approved new electrical rates for city property, with the city switching from a real-time pricing model to the baseline rate set by Ameren Illinois. City Administrator Steve Miller blamed the volatility in the electricity market for the switch away from a system that has saved the city $750,000 in the previous 15 years.
• The city recognized Pat Miller as its Employee of the Quarter. Miller was being honored for his work with the city’s water department, which included meter reading, his help in lighting the city’s Christmas lights and for other work he does under the radar.
• The city honored nine employees for their tenure with the city, including 10-year honors for City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch and Tourism Director Jodi Thoele; along with public works employees Pat Brown (10 years); Jeff Lewis, Kenny Cornell, Frank Schniederjon and Mike Ziegler (25 years); Todd Lohman (30 years); and Rick Kinkelaar (35 years).
