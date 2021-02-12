The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
At 1:55 p.m. Feb. 10 at the intersection of South Banker Street and Walk Avenue a vehicle driven by Madison M. Storm, 20, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kasondra L. Murray, 26, Dieterich.
At. 2:49 p.m. Feb. 10 at the intersection of Avenue of Mid America and Ford Avenue a vehicle driven by Riley P. Seachrist, 19, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Johnathan T. Gaskins, 27, Mattoon.
At. 2:19 p.m., Feb. 11 60 feet west of the intersection of West Clinton Avenue and South Maple Street an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jaiden E. Coleman, Effingham. No citations at this time.
William E. Lowe, 80, Effingham was cited Feb. 11 for failure to register as a sex offender.
