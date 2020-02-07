The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 10:16 p.m. Jan 28 at the intersection of Fayette and Maple a vehicle driven by Hannah S. Houser, 22, Willow Hill, pulled in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Carrie E. Hays, 51, Effingham.
Bryan K. Jones, 34, Beecher City was cited on Feb 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Caroline A. Minard, 44, Effingham was cited on Feb 5 for failure to signal when required and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.