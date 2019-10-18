The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 5:48 p.m. Oct. 16 north of the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Angela S. Evans, 47, Effingham, attempted to pass a semi on the right side while the semi, driven by Gregory R. Diffin, 42, Windham, ME, was attempting a right-hand turn, resulting in a collision.
A 14-year-old juvenile from Altamont was cited on 2 Counts of Aggravated Battery to a Teacher on Oct. 15.
