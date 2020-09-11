The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
Friday, Sept. 4
• At 8:22 a.m. at 1204 Avenue of Mid America a vehicle driven by Russel L. Sanderson, 57, Effingham, collided with a concrete sign pole owned by Wal-Mart. Sanderson sustained injuries but refused treatment.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• Jesse L. Kollman, 19, St. Elmo, was cited for trespassing.
• Jacob X. Rigdon, 22, Effingham, was cited for no valid driver’s license.
