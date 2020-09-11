The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:

Friday, Sept. 4

• At 8:22 a.m. at 1204 Avenue of Mid America a vehicle driven by Russel L. Sanderson, 57, Effingham, collided with a concrete sign pole owned by Wal-Mart. Sanderson sustained injuries but refused treatment.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

• Jesse L. Kollman, 19, St. Elmo, was cited for trespassing.

• Jacob X. Rigdon, 22, Effingham, was cited for no valid driver’s license.

