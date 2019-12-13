The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 12:11 p.m. Dec 3 south of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Melissa K. Paholke, 34, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Erica L. Moll, 36, Altamont, causing Moll’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by David W. Lohmar, 58, Effingham.
At 11:45 a.m. Dec 8 at 1701 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Richard L. Askren, 42, Coloma, MI, struck a parked semi owned by Sal’s X-Press LLC, McAllen, TX.
At 5:52 p.m. Dec 11 south of the intersection of Banker and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Myrtle I. Sickles, 66, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Makenna L. Wright, 16, Effingham. Sickles was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 12:56 p.m. Dec 12 in the 1200th block of Keller, a vehicle driven by Veronica L. Hewkin, 22, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Peggy S. Probst, 49, Effingham.
