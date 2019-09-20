The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 2:51 p.m. Sept. 13 east of the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by John A. Herboth, 49, Dieterich, rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Francis A. Kennett, 64, Pocahontas.
At 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at 1701 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Yury A. Medvedev, 32, Camp Hill, PA, pulled into the path of and was struck by a semi driven by Patrick S. Carnes, 35, Ponca City, OK.
At 8:47 p.m. Sept. 14 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Nicholas M. Mayo, 28, Cowden, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jeremy S. Grewell, 29, Effingham.
At 12:15 p.m. Sept. 18 west of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Kasee M. Garrett, 20, Mode, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Natatia L. Starnes, 19, Altamont.
