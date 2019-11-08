The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 3:25 p.m. Nov 6 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Wabash, a vehicle driven by Roderick L. Kelley, 90, Olney, struck a vehicle driven by Jennie L. Miller, 74, Fairfield.
Amita H. Amin, 49, Effingham was cited on Nov 6 for disobeying traffic control device.
Jeanette L. Bird, 52, Effingham was cited on Nov 6 for driving while license suspended.
A 10-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on Nov 7 for aggravated battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.