The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

At 10:45 a.m. Jan 22 east of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Cheryl K. Reed, 70, Beecher City, collided with a vehicle driven by James L. Wright, 86, St. Elmo.

At 8:03 a.m. Jan 23 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kristie L. Augenstein, 45, Strasburg, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kathleen J. Peters, 58, Effingham.

Zackary S. Britz, 31, Edgewood was cited on Jan 22 for driving while license revoked.

 

