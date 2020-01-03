Effingham Police reported the following:
On Dec. 28 at 12:56 PM west of the intersection of W. Evergreen and N. Keller a vehicle driven by Josefina J. Rivera, 52, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by William C. Rinesmith, 65, Vermillion. No injuries and no citations.
On Dec. 29 at 12:53 PM at 1210 N. Keller an unknown vehicle backed into a parked vehicle owned by William J. Fenton, Batavia. No injuries and no citations at this time.
On Dec. 31 at 12:44 PM at 1204 Avenue of Mid America a vehicle driven by Doris J. Rhodes, 82, Mason, struck a vehicle driven by Dana J. Allen, 39, Shelbyville. No injuries and no citations.
On Jan. 2 at 10:02 AM at 304 W. Wernsing an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle owned by Dean A. Walden, Effingham. No injuries and no citations at this time.
On Jan. 2 At 11:29 AM at 1601 Pike a semi driven by Jason B. Waldmire, 47, Springfield struck a vehicle driven by Andrew C. Hochdaffer, 29, Effingham. No injuries. Waldmire was ticketed for Failure to Yield – Private Drive.
On Dec. 24, Daniel R. Reeves, 32, Jewett, was cited with 2 Counts – Resist/Obstruct a Peace Officer Causing Injury
On Dec. 29, Chance J. Evans, 20, Effingham, was cited for Criminal Damage to Property
On. Dec. 31, Jacob X. Rigdon, 21, Effingham, was cited for Retail Theft.
On Jan. 2, Ashley L. Ohlund, 29, Dieterich, was cited for Reckless Conduct.
