The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
Sara L. Tipsword, 55, Effingham, was cited on Aug. 6 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Braxton A. Prater, 25, Herrick, was cited on Aug. 6 for expired registration sticker and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Kathy L. McElroy, 64, Effingham, was cited on Aug. 7 for improper lighting.
Matthew A. Taylor, 51, Effingham, was cited on Aug. 8 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Michael S. Holladay, 24, Tolono, was cited on Aug. 8 for illegal transportation of alcohol.
Jade A. Koester, 21, Effingham, was cited on Aug. 8 for illegal transportation of alcohol.
