The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 11:39 a.m. Dec 30 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Stephanie L. Finney, 43, Neoga, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ashley N. Bauguss, 32, Sigel.
At 12:43 p.m. Dec 30 at the intersection of St. Anthony and Mulberry a vehicle driven by Sandra S. Strackeljohn, 74, Edgewood, pulled in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kathleen M. Weber, 35, Teutopolis. Strackeljohn was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
At 5:04 p.m. Dec 30 at 2304 S. Veterans a vehicle driven by Shelby A. Funneman, 22, Effingham, struck a deer.
Devin W. F. Miller, 25, Shumway was cited on Dec 26 for obstructing justice.
Two 13-year-old Juveniles from Effingham were cited on Dec 30 for pedestrian walking on highway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.