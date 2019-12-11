The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 4:14 p.m. Dec 9 at 917 N. Merchant, a vehicle driven by Darian R. McElroy, 18, Altamont, struck a utility pole owned by Ameren.
A 17-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on Dec 2 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, bringing contraband into a penal institution obstructing identification.
Jordan D. Fedrigon, 20, St. Elmo, was cited on Dec 4 for speeding.
A 17-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on Dec 6 for threatening a public official, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and theft.
Dustin R. Gant, 34, Effingham, was cited on Dec 7 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
Kelley R. Mayhaus, 29, Effingham, was cited on Dec 9 for speeding.
Brooke R. Anderson, 38, Louisville, was cited on Dec 9 for speeding.
Tanner D. Loy, 19, Watson, was cited on Dec 9 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
Dylan M. Willis, 28, Louisville, was cited on Dec 9 for operating uninsured motor vehicle and speeding.
