The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 7:57 a.m. Sept 12 at the intersection of S. 4th and W. Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Wade M. Jones, 64, Louisville, struck a vehicle driven by Robert L. Huddlestun, 37, Charleston.
At 7:25 a.m. Sept 27 at the intersection of W. Fayette and N I57 Exit Ramp, an unknown vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Richard K. Mareing, 40, Edwardsville.
At 11:07 a.m. Sept 30 at the intersection of N. Merchant and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Russell L. Sanderson, 56, Effingham struck a street signed owned by the City of Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.