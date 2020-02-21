The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 1:14 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1301 Ave. of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by M. E. Simpson, Valparaiso, Indiana.
A 16-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited Feb. 19 for domestic battery and theft.
Graham S. Wise, 31, of Effingham was cited Feb. 20 for expired registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.