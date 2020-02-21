The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

At 1:14 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1301 Ave. of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by M. E. Simpson, Valparaiso, Indiana.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited Feb. 19 for domestic battery and theft.

Graham S. Wise, 31, of Effingham was cited Feb. 20 for expired registration.

 

