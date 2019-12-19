The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 2:06 p.m. Dec 13 west of the intersection of Jefferson and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Kenneth B. Hardiek, 84, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Vickie J. Stout, 66, Effingham. Hardiek was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 1:26 p.m. Dec 15 west of the intersection of Fayette and the I57 NB/I70 EB Entrance ramp, a vehicle driven by Shelby D. Gordon, 21, Altamont, lost control on the snow-covered roadway and jumped the curb onto the raised median.
At 2:41 p.m. Dec 15 west of the intersection of Raney and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Cody L. Wilson, 28, Terre Haute, IN, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kimberly S. Kersey, 50, Effingham. No injuries and no citations. At 3:15 P.M. at the intersection of Keller and St. Anthony a vehicle driven by Sarah M. Wright, 36, St. Elmo, collided with a vehicle driven by Jennifer L. Rodriguez Mata, 39, Effingham.
At 3:50 p.m. Dec 15 north of the intersection of Wabash and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Alex R. Eirhart, 16, Effingham, lost control on the snow-covered roadway and struck a curb.
At 4:32 p.m. Dec 17 at the intersection of Keller and the I57 SB/I70 WB Exit ramp, an unknown semi had driven past the stop line and was stopped in the lane of traffic. A vehicle driven by Alice F. Diveley, 77, Brownstown, collided with the brush guard on the semi.
A 13-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on Dec 13 for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
