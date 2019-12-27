The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:01 p.m. Dec. 26 north of the intersection of Banker and Southernaire, a vehicle driven by Bryce W. Brown, 56, Effingham, lost control on the snow-covered roadway and struck a vehicle driven by Michael S. Briggerman, 46, Effingham. A passenger in Brown’s vehicle, Angela F. Brown, 38, Effingham, sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 5:24 p.m. Dec. 19 at the intersection of Maple and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kelle L. Waldorf, 56, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Carol L. Calkins, 66, Effingham.
- At 10:22 a.m. Dec. 23 at 1412 Indian Oak, an unoccupied, running vehicle owned by Johnny Taylor, Effingham, rolled through a yard, over a retaining wall, across Keller and came to rest in a ditch.
- At 10:10 a.m. Dec. 24 at the intersection of Maple and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Sharon R. Tate, 72, Stewardson, struck a vehicle driven by Jacob W. Hathaway, 23, Maryville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.