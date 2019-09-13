The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:30 a.m. Sept. 11 east of the intersection of N. 2520 Third and N. Third, an unknown semi struck a parked semi owned by Mid South, Memphis, Tennessee.
- Francisco J. Garcia Pascual, 33, of Effingham was cited Sept. 7 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Elijah T. Kimble, 29, of Effingham was cited Sept. 9 for obstruction of justice.
- Lindsey M. Garrett, 28, of Edgewood was cited Sept. 11 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Steven M. Cook, 42, of Kinmundy was cited Sept. 11 for speeding.
