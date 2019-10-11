The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 4:18 p.m. Oct. 4, 50 feet north of the intersection of N. Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Brenda K. Johns, 63, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Terry W. Pendlay, 68, Effingham.
At 12:38 p.m. Oct. 7 at 2101 S. Banker, an unknown vehicle struck a parked motorcycle owned by Stephen R. Martin, Greenup.
At 6:53 a.m. Oct. 9 at the intersection of E. Fayette and S. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Niccum, 68, Teutopolis, struck a semi driven by Jose L. Lopez, 49, Maywood.
At 11:01 a.m. Oct. 9, 300 feet north of S. Banker and W. Clark, an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Hailey J. Marsh, 19, Effingham.
At 4:03 p.m. Oct. 9 at the intersection of Outer Belt West and W. National, an ambulance driven by Seth L. Largent, 21, Tower Hill, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dawn R. Hunsaker, 49, Altamont.
At 4:46 p.m. Oct. 9, 225 feet east of W. Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Ethan R. Harpster, 19, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Preston L. Miller, 22, Effingham.
At 6:06 p.m. Oct. 10 at the intersection of N. Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey S. Rodman, 56, Lakewood, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Randy A. Masters, 28, Stewardson, causing Masters to rear-end a vehicle driven by Rachel L. Stanfield, 24, Effingham, causing Stanfield to rear-end a vehicle driven by Phyllis L. Ort, 70, Flora.
At 6:48 p.m. Oct. 10 at the intersection of E. Fayette and S. Willow, a semi driven by Lucas A. Lash, 32, Vandalia, struck a vehicle driven by Jordan M. Chestnut, 31, Effingham.
Jacob A. Shelton, 30, Sigel was cited on Oct. 9 for driving while license revoked.
A 14-year-old juvenile from Vandalia was cited on Oct. 9 for falsely making terrorist threat and disorderly conduct.
