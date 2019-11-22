The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 6 p.m. Nov. 15 180 feet south of N. Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Tanner J. Prather, 20, Mason, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Donald L. Leasher, Jr., 50, Altamont. Prather was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 5:24 p.m. Nov. 17 at the intersection of W. Fayette and S. Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Zachery W. Wolfe, 25, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Terry J. Braun, 57, Teutopolis. A passenger in Braun’s vehicle, Laura R. Braun, 55, Teutopolis, sustained injuries but refused treatment. Wolfe was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
At 6:37 p.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of W. Temple and N. Maple, a vehicle driven by Sandra Poland-Wear, 75, Effingham, and a vehicle driven by Emily J. Hewitt, 30, Shelbyville, struck each other in the front driver side bumper.
At 8:17 p.m. Nov. 19 300 feet east of the intersection of S. Willow and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Rose C. Borries, 26, Teutopolis, stuck a deer.
At 10:59 p.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of N. 1500th and E. 1700th, a semi driven by Teresa N. Stokes, 29, Cleveland, Tennessee, traveled into a ditch, the trailer became high centered on a concrete culvert, the trailer rolled over onto its side causing the cab to also roll over onto its side.
At 12:46 p.m. Nov. 20 at the intersection of W. Jefferson and S. Maple, a vehicle driven by Chance J. Evans, 20, Stewardson, struck a vehicle driven by Jason L. Fricht, 44, Effingham.
At 5:53 p.m. Nov. 20 1,080 feet east of S. Willow and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Michael T. Westendorf, 51, Dieterich, struck a deer.
Lori L. Logue, 44, of Dieterich was cited Nov. 20 for disobeying a no passing zone.
