The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 12:21 p.m. Oct. 29 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Vickie J. Bloemer, 59, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Gregory D. Habbe, 71, Effingham. Bloemer was ticketed for disobeying traffic control signal.
At 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection of Merchant and Temple, a vehicle driven by Lori A. Davis, 48, Watson, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Robin A. Imburgia, 29, Teutopolis. Davis sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Davis was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 8:20 p.m. Oct. 30 at 2306 Hoffman, a vehicle driven by Brandy C. Brummett, 39, Effingham, struck a deer.
At 9:29 a.m. Nov. 1 at the intersection of Fourth and Fayette, a semi driven by Joel M. Bradley, 22, Islandton, South Carolina, struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation crosswalk signal.
At 4:48 p.m. Nov. 1 south of the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Carolyn L. Fulk, 80, Brownstown, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Natasha F. Hites, 35, Effingham.
At 12:11 p.m. Nov. 2 at 1308 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Thomas J. Cowan, 24, Florence, struck and damaged an awning owned by Burger King. Cowan was ticketed for driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of an accident.
At 4:21 p.m. Nov. 5 at the intersection of Evergreen and Bent Tree, a vehicle driven by Joel A. Wood, 58, Effingham, struck a deer.
