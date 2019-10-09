The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 12:01 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the intersection of Banker and Jaycee, a semi driven by Keith J. Bumgarner, 29, Salem, was making a turn when the load shifted, causing the semi to overturn. Bumgarner was ticketed for failure to secure load.
At 1:53 P.M. on Oct. 4 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Allen J. Goellner, 56, Flora, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Denise Martin, 62, Sumner.
A 17-year-old juvenile from Altamont was cited on Oct. 3 for criminal damage to property.
A 17-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on Oct. 3 for criminal damage to property.
Todd A. Starwalt, 42, Effingham was cited on Oct. 4 for driving while license suspended and BAIID machine required, not present.
Ronnie A. Klitzing, 45, Altamont was cited on Oct. 7 for illegal transportation of alcohol.
Rebecca K. Dixon, 24, Pana, was cited on Oct. 7 for retail theft.
A 17-year-old juvenile from Brownstown was cited on Oct. 7 for aggravated battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.