The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 10:25 a.m. August 26 at 1301 Ave of Mid America, a semi driven by Harry S. Ferron, 58, Erie, PA, struck a parked vehicle owned by Andrew Rowe, Hamilton, OH.
At 2:31 p.m. August 28 at the intersection of Jefferson and Maple, a vehicle driven by Marie A. Frichtl, 64, Newton, struck a vehicle driven by Shirley E. Jamison, 71, Effingham.
At 12:54 p.m. August 30 at the intersection of Banker and Clark, a vehicle driven by Wallace D. Gerhardt, 70, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Rusty R. Rich, 38, Effingham, causing Rich’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Joshua D. Schafer, 20, Newton.
At 3:28 p.m. August 30 at the intersection of National and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Justin A. Kirtser, 18, Morrisville, NC, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Susan E. Ahten, 60, Altamont.
At 11:48 a.m. August 31 at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Taylor C. Paraiso, 23, Strasburg, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Debbie S. Crean, 58, Mattoon.
At 5:26 p.m. September 2 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Dorothy A. Hausman, 69, Nashville, AR, attempted to pass (on the passenger side) a semi driven by George W. Pyle Jr., 61, Phoenix, AZ, while Pyle was attempting a right-hand turn, resulting in Hausman’s vehicle being struck.
At 3:51 p.m. September 4 at 1001 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by James L. Price, 27, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Lindsay M. Niemerg, 31, Teutopolis.
At 4:14 p.m. September 4 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Alexandria M. Haarman, 19, Newton, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Sean B. Griffith, 22, Effingham.
At 4:34 p.m. September 4 east of the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jonell Hastings, 80, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Marilyn K. Purcell, 69, Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.