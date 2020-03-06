The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 7:52 a.m. March 3 at 2500 N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Susan G. McClure, 68, Neoga, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Allyson G. Plummer, 33, Neoga.
At 12:02 p.m. March 4 at the intersection of Fayette and Banker, a vehicle driven by Drese C. Wright, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Karen K. Fearington, 57, Montrose.
William R. Diamond, 49, Mattoon was cited on March 4 for driving while license suspended.
