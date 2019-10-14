The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 6:23 p.m. Sept 28 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Jacob D. Fairbanks, 22, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Homer T. Franklin, 63, Lawrenceville, GA. Fairbanks was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Hailey M. Minter, 21, Effingham was cited on Oct 8 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Tanner J. Prather, 20, Mason was cited on Oct 12 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Samantha R. Steele, 21, Effingham was cited on Oct 12 for speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Jacob D. Hill, 19, Newton was cited on Oct 12 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Roel R. Medrano, 50, Effingham was cited on Oct 12 for speeding.
Angel L. Hernandez, 33, Orlando, FL was cited on Oct 12 for improper u-turn.
Javin T. Coleman, 23, Champaign was cited on Oct 12 for expired registration sticker and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Trista R. Boggs, 32, Effingham was cited on Oct 12 for speeding.
