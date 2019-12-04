The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 12:37 p.m. Dec 2 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Taylor K. Russell, 28, Strasburg, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Robert M. Upton, 41, Mattoon. Russell was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
At 3:06 p.m. Dec 2 at the intersection of 5th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Reneelynn M. Dixon, 51, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Donna J. Wilson, 64, Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.