The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 3:03 p.m. Dec 15 at the intersection of Henrietta and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Christopher D. Gilley, 30, Charleston, struck a vehicle driven by Brenda J. Phillips, 58, Effingham.
At 7:00 a.m. Dec 19 at 103 Hendelmeyer, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by James Kyle, Effingham.
At 9:41 a.m. Dec 20 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Richard L. Crooker, 51, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by James E. Huelskoetter, 65, Tallahassee, FL. No injuries. Crooker was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 3:38 p.m. Dec 20 at the intersection of Fayette and 4th, a vehicle driven by Eric S. Mullins, 34, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dylan W. Ferguson, 18, Effingham. No injuries. Mullins was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 6:18 p.m. Dec 20 south of the intersection of Keller and Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Dennis R. Graham, 71, Martinsville, struck a vehicle driven by Chad A. Nelson, 46, Effingham.
At 8:05 a.m. Dec 22 east of the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by David A. Hirsch, 58, Kell, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Dennis D. Slone, 63, Effingham.
At 4:46 p.m. Dec 22 at the intersection of Richland and Cherry, a vehicle driven by Deborah Y. Hendricks, 66, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Savannah J. Warner, 16, Charleston.
At 5:28 p.m. Dec 22 at 1702 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Warren B. Blankenship, 60, Ardmore, OK, struck a parked semi owned by Kenis L. Arauz Gonzalez, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
Caden L. Wiedman, 17, Effingham was cited on Dec 19 for passing stopped school bus while loading/unloading.
Shawn B. Hepner, 28, Teutopolis was cited on Dec 20 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Ashley M. Evans, 32, Beecher City was cited on Dec 22 for retail theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.