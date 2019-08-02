The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 6:10 p.m. July 14 at the intersection of Ford and N. Raney, a vehicle driven by John D. Funneman, 70, Effingham struck a vehicle driven by Carley J. Edwards, 26, Vandalia.
At 1:36 p.m. July 18 at 1204 Avenue of Mid America, an unknown semi struck a vehicle driven by Stacy Koester, 43, Effingham.
At 8:41 p.m. July 29 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Jessica A. Carey, 26, Effingham struck a concrete post.
At 10:54 a.m. August 1 at the intersection of N. Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Rayne N. Williams rear-ended a vehicle driven by John R. Ferchow, 71, Effingham, causing Ferchow to rear-end a vehicle driven by David L. Winskill, 59, Sullivan. Williams was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
Andrew R. Nashed, 18, Effingham was cited on July 31 for speeding.
