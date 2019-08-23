The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 11:49 a.m. August 16 at the intersection of 3rd and Temple, a vehicle driven by Mindy R. Reynolds, 46, Neoga, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ruth A. Eirhart, 59, Effingham.
At 11:55 p.m. August 16 at the intersection of Wabash and Park, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Leah M. Rigdon, 49, Effingham. Rigdon sustained injuries but refused treatment.
At 8:38 p.m. August 18 at 1401 Thelma Keller, a trailer towed by a vehicle driven by Dale A. Angle, 43, Sumner, struck and damaged an Arby’s drive-thru speaker. Angle was ticketed for failure to give information-property damage accident.
At 3:07 p.m. August 19 at the intersection of 2nd and Temple, a vehicle driven by Bailey N. Frese, 20, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Diana L. Niebrugge, 52, Effingham. Frese was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
At 5:18 p.m. August 19 at the intersection of Keller and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Ruth A. Myers, 80, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Jennera J. Clark, 36, Vandalia.
At 4:51 p.m. August 20 at the intersection of 3rd and Section, a vehicle driven by Sara N. Ruholl, 27, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kelly J. Butts, 36, Effingham.
At 5:17 p.m. Auguat 21 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Jason L. Pruemer, 38, Shumway, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Melissa J. McKenzie, 43, Oblong. McKenzie and a passenger in McKenzie’s vehicle, Dawn M. Deain, 29, Newton, both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
At 12:00 p.m. August 21 south of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kierra D. Hybarger, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Colleen M. Lareau, 47, Effingham. Hybarger was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 8:54 a.m. August 22 at the intersection of Jefferson and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Abby R. McIntyre, 18, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Scenna R. Lybarger, 27, Effingham. McIntyre sustained injuries but refused treatment. McIntyre was ticketed for failure to yield.
Joshua R. Schlanser, 37, Beecher City was cited on August 21 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Arthur R. Wood, 46, Pana was cited on August 22 for no valid driver’s license.
