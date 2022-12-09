Effingham Police reported the following:
Dec. 6, 2022
At 11:03 a.m. at 120 W. Jefferson a vehicle driven by Linda D. Jones, 61, Cowden, backed into a vehicle owned by Tracey Jacobs, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 2:39 p.m. at 1204 Ave of Mid America a vehicle driven by Jeanette T. Harris, 21, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Renee Drees, Dieterich. No injuries and no citations.
Dec. 7, 2022
At 11:39 a.m. at the intersection of Kreke and 3rd a vehicle driven by Beverly E. Thoele, 70, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jordan M. Amlong, 32, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette a vehicle driven by Barbara J. Pals, 87, Teutopolis, collided with a vehicle driven by Susan A. Mehl, 62, Altamont. Pals sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. No citations.
At 10:27 p.m. south of the intersection of Evergreen and Outer Belt West a vehicle driven by Armando Estrada-Melendez, 40, Effingham, struck a deer. No injuries and no citations.
At 10:33 p.m. at 1412 W. Fayette a vehicle driven by Andrea R. Collins, 45, Effingham, struck and damaged an exterior wall of Motel 6. No injuries. Collins was ticketed for Reckless Driving.
Dec. 8, 2022
At 5:11 p.m. at the intersection of Evergreen and Keller a semi driven by Mark E. Radford, 32, Laurel Hill, NC, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michael D. Womack, 54, Judsonia, AR. No injuries and no citations.
Dec. 7, 2022
Kaitlyn D. Rogers, 19, Brownstown. No Valid Driver’s License
Kristina R. Perkins, 31, Flora. Retail Theft
Dec. 8, 2022
Philip M. Blair, 40, Summit, MS. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
