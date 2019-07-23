The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 7:35 p.m. on July 13 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Bridgit M. Boyt, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tina A. Goss, 41, Effingham. A passenger in Goss’ vehicle, Isayah D. Goss, 17, Effingham, sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Boyt was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 5 p.m. p.m. July 19 at 1006 N. Keller an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Ryan Elsasser, Effingham.
At 5:42 p.m. on July 19 at the intersection of Jefferson and 2nd,a vehicle driven by Elizabeth E. Yager, 37, Effingham, pulled into the path of a motorcycle operated by Trenton D. Miller, 23, Effingham, causing Miller to lay the motorcycle down before skidding into Yager’s vehicle. Miller sustained injuries but refused treatment. Yager was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 5:54 p.m. on July 19 west of the intersection of Fayette and Maple, a vehicle driven by Stephanie L. Mercer, 40, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Veal Cardiesse, 37, Effingham. Cardiesse sustained injuries but refused treatment. Mercer was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 3 p.m. on July 20 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Global Content LLC, Lake In The Hills.
At 4:04 p.m. on July 20 at 1007 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Rodney Weeks, Mt. Zion.
At 4:55 p.m. on July 20 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jo Nell L. Jones, 72, Robinson, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Andy S. Tobias, 24, Lorton, VA.
