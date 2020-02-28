The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 7:08 a.m. Feb 27 at the intersection of W. Evergreen and N. Maple, a vehicle driven by Matthew G. Meyer, 28, Effingham struck a vehicle driven by Holly A. Cunningham, 43, Effingham.
Zachary M. Brown, 18, Altamont, was cited on Feb 18 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
Kelsey D. Burrows, 31, Altamont, was cited on Feb 27 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
