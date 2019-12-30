The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 4:38 p.m. Dec 19 at the intersection of Temple and Keller a vehicle driven by Jene H. Griggs, 59, Altamont, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Cassandra C. Carson, 63, Hazelton, IN. Griggs was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 11:49 a.m. Dec 24 at the intersection of Maple and Shelby a vehicle driven by Larry R. Fread, 74, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kirsten L. Hall, 40, Casey. Fread was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 7:32 p.m. Dec 26 at 127 E. Jefferson a vehicle driven by Robert E. Poston, 77, Teutopolis, struck a parked vehicle owned by Gabriela Garza, Humboldt.
Mark A. LeFebre, 58, Lena, WI was cited on Dec 27 for trespassing.
Hailey E. Funneman, 21, Effingham was cited on Dec 27 for theft.
