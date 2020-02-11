The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 3:56 p.m. Feb 7 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Craig S. Moore, 53, Shumway, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brett M. Dust, 23, Effingham, causing Dust’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Nicholas A. Clark, 37, Effingham.
Elizabeth L. Watts, 28, Watson was cited on Feb 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Isaac D. Thomas, 40, Olney was cited on Feb 6 for disobeying traffic control device.
Randy A. Masters, 28, Effingham was cited on Feb 7 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
John J. Kuhajda, 25, Effingham was cited on Feb 10 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Ryan P. Naleck, 24, Beecher City was cited on Feb 10 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
