The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 1:11 pm on July 16 at the intersection of Banker and Walk, a vehicle driven by William R. Nuxoll, 74, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kristina Rivera, 21, Oswego. Nuxoll was ticketed for failure to yield. Rivera was ticketed for driving while license suspended.
At 7:21 am on July 17 at the intersection of Merchant and Temple, a vehicle driven by Richard A. Patterson, 72, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Glori L. Magnus, 56, St. Peter. The impact caused Patterson’s vehicle to strike a third vehicle driven by Michelle R. Niebrugge, 37, Teutopolis. Patterson was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 12:05 am on July 19 north of the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Anna C. Hicks, 19, Glen Carbon, backed into a vehicle driven by Grace K. Carlson, 19, Edwardsville.
A 17-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on July 17 for driving under the influence.
Kathy L. McElroy, 63, Effingham was cited on July 18 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
A 15-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on July 20 for possession of methamphetamine,obstructing justice,possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver’s license.
A 16-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on July 20 for possession of methamphetamine and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
John M. D. Rabideau, 18, Newton was cited on July 20 for illegal squealing/screeching of tires.
Anthony R. Roedl, 22, Altamont was cited on July 21 for driving while license suspended.
