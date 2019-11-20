The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:45 p.m. Nov. 17 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Schneider Inc., Gary, Indiana.
- At 6:43 p.m. Nov. 18 north of the intersection of Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Darryll L. Heiman, 18, Cowden, collided with a vehicle driven by Grant L. Hollis, 35, Newton.
- A 15-year-old juvenile from St. Elmo was cited Nov. 14 for aggravated battery.
- Hillary R. McCullough, 34, of Greenup was cited Nov. 17 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Lindsay A. Denoyer, 36, of Mason was cited Nov. 17 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Brian E. Toops, 34, of Effingham was cited Nov. 18 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
