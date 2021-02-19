The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
• At 11:45 p.m. Feb. 14 at the intersection of North Third Street and the I-57 SB / I-70 WB exit 162 ramp a vehicle driven by Larry L. Malcome, 55, Neoga, struck a guardrail.
• At 3:34 p.m. Feb. 16 at 2308 Hoffman Drive a vehicle driven by Alex J. Baughman, 18, Effingham, slid on the snow-covered roadway and struck a vehicle driven by Janice L. Lewis, 59, Toledo. Lewis and a juvenile passenger in Lewis’ vehicle both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Baughman was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• At 4:39 p.m. Feb. 17 at the intersection of West Fayette Avenue and I-57 SB / I-70 WB ramp a vehicle driven by Wyatt D. Heath, 18, Beecher City, struck a vehicle driven by Beth B. McCarthy, 61, Effingham.
• At 4:49 p.m. Feb. 17 south of the intersection of North Henrietta Street and West Franklin Avenue a vehicle driven by Justin R. Moore, 32, Effingham, negotiated a sudden lane change, causing a vehicle driven by Lois K. Swettler, 51, Teutopolis, to rear-end Moore’s vehicle.
• Ayubu Job Gasana, 45, Irving, Texas, was cited Feb. 17 for improper parking on a roadway where parking is prohibited.
• Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Effingham, was cited Feb. 17 for criminal damage to property.
• Hunter D. Gregory, 22, Effingham, was cited Feb. 18 for domestic battery and two counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
• Jayson J. Rentfro, 26, Mode, was cited Feb. 18 on four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful restraint, domestic battery, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and criminal damage to state supported property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.